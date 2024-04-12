Israeli army: First aid trucks entered Gaza through newly opened northern crossing

The first trucks carrying food aid entered Gaza through the newly opened northern crossing point on Thursday, the military said on Friday, as Israel stepped up supplies following mounting pressure to ease the humanitarian crisis in the enclave.



It said the trucks were inspected at the Kerem Shalom crossing point on the border with Egypt before moving north to cross. Israel had said earlier this month it would re-open the Erez crossing point that had been closed since the start of the war with Hamas last October.



Reuters