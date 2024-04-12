EU imposes sanctions on Al-Qassam Brigades and Al-Quds Brigades for sexual violence on October 7th

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-12 | 10:07
EU imposes sanctions on Al-Qassam Brigades and Al-Quds Brigades for sexual violence on October 7th
EU imposes sanctions on Al-Qassam Brigades and Al-Quds Brigades for sexual violence on October 7th

The European Union on Friday added the military wing and special forces of the Hamas movement, as well as the armed wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement, to the list of EU sanctions related to human rights for their responsibility for widespread acts of sexual violence and violence against women during the October 7th attack on Israel.

The bloc states that the Al-Qassam Brigades and Al-Nukhba Force affiliated with Hamas, as well as the Al-Quds Brigades affiliated with Islamic Jihad, are now subject to asset freezes and travel bans to the European Union.

Providing funds to them, directly or indirectly, is also prohibited, as the European Union has classified Hamas and Islamic Jihad as terrorist organizations.

