US sanctions target Hamas spokesperson Abu Ubaida and drone program leaders

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-12 | 12:06
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
US sanctions target Hamas spokesperson Abu Ubaida and drone program leaders
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
US sanctions target Hamas spokesperson Abu Ubaida and drone program leaders

The United States on Friday issued sanctions aimed at a Hamas spokesperson and leaders of the group's drone unit, the Treasury Department said.

The European Union is simultaneously imposing sanctions targeting Hamas, the department said in a statement.

The US sanctions targeted Hudhayfa Samir ‘Abdallah al-Kahlut (al-Kahlut) also known as “Abu Ubaida” who has been the spokesman for the Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades (al-Qassam Brigades), the military wing of Hamas in Gaza, since at least 2007, the department said.

The sanctions also targeted William Abu Shanab (Abu Shanab), commander of the Lebanon-based al-Shimali unit, Bara’a Hasan Farhat (Farhat) assistant to Abu Shanab, the commander of the al-Shimali unit, and Khalil Muhammad ‘Azzam (‘Azzam), an intelligence official.

“Today’s joint action reinforces our continued, collective focus on disrupting Hamas’s ability to conduct further attacks, including through cyber warfare and the production of UAVs.”

Brian Nelson, Treasury undersecretary for terrorism and Financial intelligence said, referring to unmanned aerial vehicles.

"Treasury, in coordination with our allies and partners, will continue to target Hamas’s facilitation networks wherever they operate, including in the cyber domain," he said.

As a result of the sanctions, all property and interests in property of the designated people that are in the United States or in the possession or control of US persons are blocked and must be reported to Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control.



Reuters

Israel Gaza War Updates 

World News

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

US

Sanctions

Hamas

Spokesperson

Abu Ubaida

Drone

Program

Leaders

LBCI Next
US does not expect to be drawn into war, predicts Iranian attack against Israel
Iran aims to contain fallout in Israel response, 'will not be hasty'
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-22

UK and US target Hamas and PIJ leaders with coordinated sanctions: Financial networks 'disrupted'

LBCI
World News
2024-03-27

US and UK coordinate sanctions on individuals, entities linked to Hamas fundraising

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-22

US 'strikes back': Fly Baghdad and Kata'ib Hizballah leaders face sanctions for alleged support

LBCI
World News
2024-01-22

US Treasury Department: US issues sanctions related to Hamas and Fly Baghdad Airline

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:24

Retaliation and preparations: Iran's threat to Israel

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:23

Inside Israel: High alert among Israelis amid Iran tensions

LBCI
World News
12:19

Poland warns against travel to Israel, Palestine and Lebanon

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:45

UNHCR chief: Sudanese refugees may head to Europe if aid not provided

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:57

MP Hawat: The displacement crisis is severe, and we have become hostages in our own country

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-05

Decree Dilemma: The Prospects of Lebanon's 2024 Budget and Article 86 Challenges

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-07-06

First Saudi designer show at the Paris Haute Couture Week

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:41

Geagea: Our confrontation is not for revenge or reaction

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:31

Al-Rahi during Sleiman's funeral: Some Syrian refugees have become a threat to the Lebanese. Who benefits from this chaos?

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:18

Nasser Yassin to LBCI: Any crime now heightens tension, divides nation

LBCI
Middle East News
09:36

Bloomberg, citing informed sources: Israel is preparing for a possible and direct Iranian attack or through its proxies, in the next 48 hours

LBCI
Middle East News
06:20

France advises citizens against travel to Iran, Lebanon, Israel, and Palestinian territories

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:21

Israeli defense minister: A direct Iranian attack would require appropriate response

LBCI
Middle East News
00:03

Iran aims to contain fallout in Israel response, 'will not be hasty'

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:29

Bou Habib advocates for Greek mediation in Middle East crisis

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More