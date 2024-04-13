Gaza Health Ministry: 33,686 Palestinians killed in Israeli attack since Oct. 7

2024-04-13 | 07:02
Gaza Health Ministry: 33,686 Palestinians killed in Israeli attack since Oct. 7
Gaza Health Ministry: 33,686 Palestinians killed in Israeli attack since Oct. 7

The Ministry of Health in Gaza said on Saturday, that the Israeli military attack on the sector has led to the killing of at least 33,686 Palestinians and the injury of 76,309 others since October 7th.

The ministry's statement added that 52 Palestinians were killed and 95 others were injured in the last 24 hours.

Reuters
