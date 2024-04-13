News
Netanyahu: Missing Israeli settler found ‘killed’ in West Bank
2024-04-13 | 08:39
Netanyahu: Missing Israeli settler found 'killed' in West Bank
A missing Israeli teenager was found dead in the occupied West Bank on Saturday, in what Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called a “heinous murder.”
The disappearance of 14-year-old Benjamin Achimeir on Friday sparked a huge manhunt and attacks on Palestinian villages.
“The heinous murder of the boy is a serious crime,” Netanyahu said in a statement.
Israeli forces “are in an intensive pursuit after the heinous murderers and all those who collaborated with them,” he said.
Achimeir went missing early on Friday from the Malachi Hashalom outpost near the city of Ramallah.
His body was found nearby, the Israeli army and security forces said.
AFP
