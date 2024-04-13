Gallant warns of retaliation after the killing of an Israeli boy in West Bank

2024-04-13 | 10:21
Gallant warns of retaliation after the killing of an Israeli boy in West Bank
Gallant warns of retaliation after the killing of an Israeli boy in West Bank

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant warned of revenge attacks after an Israeli teenager was found dead in the occupied West Bank on Saturday.

"Let the security forces act quickly in pursuing the terrorists - reprisals will make it difficult for our fighters to carry out their mission - no one should resort to enforcing the law themselves," Gallant said on X.


