Canada warns citizens against all travel to Israel and Gaza

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-13 | 11:42
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Canada warns citizens against all travel to Israel and Gaza
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Canada warns citizens against all travel to Israel and Gaza

Canada has warned citizens to avoid all travel to Israel, Gaza and the West Bank, upgrading its risk assessment of the region due to the increased threat of attacks on Israeli territory.

Foreign Minister Melanie Joly posted a statement on social media site X late on Friday and said Canadians already in the area should consider leaving by commercial means.

"With a heightened risk of attacks on Israeli territory, the regional security situation remains highly volatile & could escalate without notice," Joly posted.

The federal government had previously advised Canadians to avoid non-essential travel to the region.


Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates 

World News

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Canada

Citizens

Travel

Israel

Gaza

LBCI Next
Biden expects Iran to attack Israel soon, warns: 'Do not'
Retaliation and preparations: Iran's threat to Israel
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-04-12

Indian Ministry of External Affairs advises citizens against travel to Iran and Israel

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-04-12

France advises citizens against travel to Iran, Lebanon, Israel, and Palestinian territories

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-11

Russia warns citizens against traveling to Lebanon, Israel, and Palestine: Spokesperson

LBCI
World News
2024-04-02

Canada condemns Israeli strike on Gaza aid workers, demands full probe

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:24

Iran seizes Israeli-linked ship: Will this incident have implications on Iranian-Gulf relations?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:21

Israel boosts defenses amid tensions with Iran: What are Israel's sensitive sites?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:20

Ain al-Assad base: Iran and Israel's past precedents and current concerns

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:21

Gallant warns of retaliation after the killing of an Israeli boy in West Bank

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-06

Palestinian activist Ahed Tamimi arrested: Israeli Army

LBCI
Middle East News
04:47

Car bomb explodes in Syria's Damascus

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-12

Geagea: Our confrontation is not for revenge or reaction

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-01-09

Lebanon's 'ski sector' faces crisis: Delayed season and lack of snow

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More