Israel says Hamas rejected hostage agreement proposal

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-14 | 01:29
High views
Israel says Hamas rejected hostage agreement proposal
Israel says Hamas rejected hostage agreement proposal

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office stated that Hamas has rejected the latest proposal to retrieve Israeli hostages. It added that Israel will continue to pursue its objectives in Gaza "with full force."

The statement indicated that the rejection of the proposal demonstrates that Yahya Sinwar, Hamas' leader in Gaza, does not want an agreement and is attempting to exploit tensions with Iran and escalate the conflict at the regional level.

