Hamas Health Ministry: Death toll in Gaza rises to 33,729 since October 7th
2024-04-14 | 05:47
Hamas Health Ministry: Death toll in Gaza rises to 33,729 since October 7th
The Ministry of Health in Gaza stated on Sunday that 33,729 Palestinians have been killed and 76,371 injured in the Israeli military campaign on the sector since October 7th.
The ministry's statement added that 43 were killed and 62 injured in the past 24 hours.
Reuters
