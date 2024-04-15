News
Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid: Elections must be held immediately to topple the government that is bringing and will bring devastation to Israel
2024-04-15 | 05:28
Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid: Elections must be held immediately to topple the government that is bringing and will bring devastation to Israel
On Monday, the Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid asserted that, "Elections must be held immediately to topple the government that is bringing and will bring devastation to Israel."
