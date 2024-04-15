Gaza's death toll exceeds 33,790: Health Ministry

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-15 | 05:34
High views
Gaza's death toll exceeds 33,790: Health Ministry
0min
Gaza's death toll exceeds 33,790: Health Ministry

Hamas' Health Ministry announced on Monday that the death toll in the Gaza Strip has reached 33,797 due to Israeli attacks since the start of the war on October 7.

A ministry statement said that in 24 hours as of Monday morning, 68 people had been killed, indicating that the total number of injured had risen to 76,465 as a result of the seventh-month war.
 
 
 
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Gaza

Death

Toll

Health

Ministry

Israeli

Attacks

Aid to Gaza has improved 'dramatically,' White House's John Kirby says
Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid: Elections must be held immediately to topple the government that is bringing and will bring devastation to Israel
