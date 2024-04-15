Aid to Gaza has improved 'dramatically,' White House's John Kirby says

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-15 | 08:19
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Aid to Gaza has improved &#39;dramatically,&#39; White House&#39;s John Kirby says
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Aid to Gaza has improved 'dramatically,' White House's John Kirby says

Humanitarian aid getting into the Gaza Strip has increased by a large amount in the last few days, White House national security spokesman John Kirby said on Monday, adding the United States needs to see that aid sustained.

"The aid has increased and quite dramatically in just the last few days," Kirby said in an interview with MSNBC. "That's important but it has to be sustained."

More than 2,000 trucks have been able to get in, about 100 in the last 24 hours alone, Kirby said in an interview with MSNBC.

President Joe Biden earlier this month threatened to condition support for Israel's offensive in Gaza on it taking concrete steps to protect aid workers and civilians.

The move was prompted by an Israeli attack that killed seven World Central Kitchen aid workers. It was the first time the Biden administration has sought to leverage US aid to influence Israeli military behavior.

As Biden said, Kirby added in a separate interview on CNBC, "Our policy with respect to Gaza will change if we don't see significant changes over time."

Six months into Israel's air and ground campaign in Gaza, triggered by Hamas' Oct. 7 attack on southern Israel, the devastated Palestinian enclave faces famine and widespread disease with nearly all its inhabitants now homeless.

Aid agencies have complained that Israel is not ensuring enough access for food, medicine and other needed humanitarian supplies.

Reuters
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Gaza

Humanitarian

Aid

White House

John Kirby

United States

LBCI Next
Israel releases 150 Palestinian detainees from Gaza
Gaza's death toll exceeds 33,790: Health Ministry
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-05

'Open Arms' suspends humanitarian activity in Gaza after aid workers' death

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-04

Blinken calls on Israel to protect civilians and increase humanitarian aid to Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-26

White House: The US will continue airdropping aid in Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-24

German foreign minister travels to Middle East, calls for more humanitarian aid for Gaza

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:23

Israel releases 150 Palestinian detainees from Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:34

Gaza's death toll exceeds 33,790: Health Ministry

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:28

Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid: Elections must be held immediately to topple the government that is bringing and will bring devastation to Israel

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-14

Hamas Health Ministry: Death toll in Gaza rises to 33,729 since October 7th

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
10:04

Monday may bring Israeli response to Iran's attack, The Wall Street Journal reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-29

Abou Faour: Healthcare sector in all its aspects needs to be reorganized

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-05

Mustafa Barghouti to LBCI: Netanyahu may provoke conflict with Lebanon for self-interest, not for his people

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-09

Maronite Patriarch Rai Condemns killing of Pascal Sleiman, calls for restraint

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:57

Israeli soldiers wounded in Lebanon border mine explosion

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:25

Hezbollah Strikes: Explosive devices target Golani Brigade, causing casualties

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:56

Israeli military strikes Hezbollah infrastructure in overnight attack

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:34

Opposition delegation from Lebanon visits Washington for talks on various issues

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:41

Amidst chaos: Foreign Ministry's stand against escalating Middle East turmoil

LBCI
Middle East News
03:06

Iran says it gave warning before attacking Israel, US denies

LBCI
Middle East News
04:41

Iranian FM: There was no pre-arranged deal regarding Iran's response to Israel

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:34

Gaza's death toll exceeds 33,790: Health Ministry

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More