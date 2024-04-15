Israel releases 150 Palestinian detainees from Gaza

The Palestinian crossings authority in Gaza confirmed Israel's release of about 150 detainees on Monday, noting they were subjected to mistreatment during detention.



Israeli forces have been detaining dozens of Palestinians since the start of the war on October 7th and holding them without charges before gradually releasing some of them.



After being returned via the Kerem Shalom border crossing on Monday, some were transferred to the hospital in Rafah, south of the Strip, for treatment according to the crossings authority and a journalist at Agence France-Presse.



The spokesman for the authority, Hisham Adwan, said, "Since the early morning hours, 150 prisoners from various parts of the Gaza Strip, arrested by the Israeli occupation, have been released."



Adwan added, "There is very serious abuse of these prisoners, and some of them have been sent to the Yousef El-Najar Hospital for treatment."



The Israeli army did not immediately comment on the release of the detainees but stated that mistreatment of detainees is "absolutely prohibited."



The army said in a statement, "Those who do not participate in terrorist activity are released and returned to the Gaza Strip."



Last month, the crossings authority said Israel released 56 Palestinian prisoners "showing signs of torture" during their detention.



The Israeli army at the time said the detainees "are treated according to international law."



Meanwhile, the Commissioner-General of UNRWA, Philippe Lazzarini, said last month that Gazans held by Israeli forces "are greatly shocked" and speak of "various forms of mistreatment."



According to Lazzarini, reported violations included threats of electric shock, photographing detainees naked, depriving them of sleep, and using dogs to intimidate them.



