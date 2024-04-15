US says Israel made 'significant progress' but Hamas forms barrier to hostage agreement

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-15 | 13:57
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
US says Israel made &#39;significant progress&#39; but Hamas forms barrier to hostage agreement
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
US says Israel made 'significant progress' but Hamas forms barrier to hostage agreement

US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said on Monday that Israel has made "significant progress" but Hamas remains the obstacle to reaching an agreement that would lead to a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of hostages.

Miller added in a press conference that the United States continues to seek an agreement.

Reuters
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

US

Matthew Miller

Israel

Hamas

Ceasefire

Gaza

Hostages

LBCI Next
Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid: Elections must be held immediately to topple the government that is bringing and will bring devastation to Israel
Hamas Health Ministry: Death toll in Gaza rises to 33,729 since October 7th
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-11

Israel accuses Hamas of 'turning its back' on ceasefire proposal in Gaza

LBCI
World News
2024-04-08

White House says ‘up to Hamas to come through’ on Gaza ceasefire

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-26

Escalation risks: Perspectives from Israel and Lebanon amidst Gaza ceasefire discussions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-18

Push for Gaza ceasefire: Israeli negotiating delegation in Qatar faces challenges

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:25

Joint operation: International coalition responds to Iranian missiles targeting Israel

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:20

Middle East crisis: Israel explores response options to Iranian attack amid US pressure

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:23

Israel releases 150 Palestinian detainees from Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:19

Aid to Gaza has improved 'dramatically,' White House's John Kirby says

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-24

Controversy erupts: Jnoud el Rabb's attack on Mar Mikhael club sparks outrage

LBCI
World News
2024-04-08

SpaceX launches South Korea's second spy satellite

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:29

Refugee file in focus: Cyprus joins Lebanon in refugee crisis efforts ahead of Brussels Conference

LBCI
Middle East News
14:53

Israeli response to Iranian attack expected soon: Israeli Broadcasting Corporation

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:25

Hezbollah Strikes: Explosive devices target Golani Brigade, causing casualties

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:57

Israeli soldiers wounded in Lebanon border mine explosion

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:56

Israeli military strikes Hezbollah infrastructure in overnight attack

LBCI
Middle East News
10:04

Monday may bring Israeli response to Iran's attack, The Wall Street Journal reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:17

Lebanese officials allege Israeli involvement in killing of Mohammad Sarour

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:34

Opposition delegation from Lebanon visits Washington for talks on various issues

LBCI
Middle East News
03:06

Iran says it gave warning before attacking Israel, US denies

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:41

Amidst chaos: Foreign Ministry's stand against escalating Middle East turmoil

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More