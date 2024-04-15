News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
19
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
13
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Lebnan bi Ossa
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
19
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
13
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
US says Israel made 'significant progress' but Hamas forms barrier to hostage agreement
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-15 | 13:57
High views
Share
Share
0
min
US says Israel made 'significant progress' but Hamas forms barrier to hostage agreement
US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said on Monday that Israel has made "significant progress" but Hamas remains the obstacle to reaching an agreement that would lead to a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of hostages.
Miller added in a press conference that the United States continues to seek an agreement.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
US
Matthew Miller
Israel
Hamas
Ceasefire
Gaza
Hostages
Next
Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid: Elections must be held immediately to topple the government that is bringing and will bring devastation to Israel
Hamas Health Ministry: Death toll in Gaza rises to 33,729 since October 7th
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-11
Israel accuses Hamas of 'turning its back' on ceasefire proposal in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-11
Israel accuses Hamas of 'turning its back' on ceasefire proposal in Gaza
0
World News
2024-04-08
White House says ‘up to Hamas to come through’ on Gaza ceasefire
World News
2024-04-08
White House says ‘up to Hamas to come through’ on Gaza ceasefire
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-26
Escalation risks: Perspectives from Israel and Lebanon amidst Gaza ceasefire discussions
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-26
Escalation risks: Perspectives from Israel and Lebanon amidst Gaza ceasefire discussions
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-18
Push for Gaza ceasefire: Israeli negotiating delegation in Qatar faces challenges
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-18
Push for Gaza ceasefire: Israeli negotiating delegation in Qatar faces challenges
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:25
Joint operation: International coalition responds to Iranian missiles targeting Israel
News Bulletin Reports
12:25
Joint operation: International coalition responds to Iranian missiles targeting Israel
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:20
Middle East crisis: Israel explores response options to Iranian attack amid US pressure
News Bulletin Reports
12:20
Middle East crisis: Israel explores response options to Iranian attack amid US pressure
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:23
Israel releases 150 Palestinian detainees from Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:23
Israel releases 150 Palestinian detainees from Gaza
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:19
Aid to Gaza has improved 'dramatically,' White House's John Kirby says
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:19
Aid to Gaza has improved 'dramatically,' White House's John Kirby says
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-08-24
Controversy erupts: Jnoud el Rabb's attack on Mar Mikhael club sparks outrage
Lebanon News
2023-08-24
Controversy erupts: Jnoud el Rabb's attack on Mar Mikhael club sparks outrage
0
World News
2024-04-08
SpaceX launches South Korea's second spy satellite
World News
2024-04-08
SpaceX launches South Korea's second spy satellite
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:29
Refugee file in focus: Cyprus joins Lebanon in refugee crisis efforts ahead of Brussels Conference
News Bulletin Reports
12:29
Refugee file in focus: Cyprus joins Lebanon in refugee crisis efforts ahead of Brussels Conference
0
Middle East News
14:53
Israeli response to Iranian attack expected soon: Israeli Broadcasting Corporation
Middle East News
14:53
Israeli response to Iranian attack expected soon: Israeli Broadcasting Corporation
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
06:25
Hezbollah Strikes: Explosive devices target Golani Brigade, causing casualties
Lebanon News
06:25
Hezbollah Strikes: Explosive devices target Golani Brigade, causing casualties
2
Lebanon News
03:57
Israeli soldiers wounded in Lebanon border mine explosion
Lebanon News
03:57
Israeli soldiers wounded in Lebanon border mine explosion
3
Lebanon News
05:56
Israeli military strikes Hezbollah infrastructure in overnight attack
Lebanon News
05:56
Israeli military strikes Hezbollah infrastructure in overnight attack
4
Middle East News
10:04
Monday may bring Israeli response to Iran's attack, The Wall Street Journal reports
Middle East News
10:04
Monday may bring Israeli response to Iran's attack, The Wall Street Journal reports
5
Lebanon News
10:17
Lebanese officials allege Israeli involvement in killing of Mohammad Sarour
Lebanon News
10:17
Lebanese officials allege Israeli involvement in killing of Mohammad Sarour
6
Lebanon News
02:34
Opposition delegation from Lebanon visits Washington for talks on various issues
Lebanon News
02:34
Opposition delegation from Lebanon visits Washington for talks on various issues
7
Middle East News
03:06
Iran says it gave warning before attacking Israel, US denies
Middle East News
03:06
Iran says it gave warning before attacking Israel, US denies
8
Lebanon News
03:41
Amidst chaos: Foreign Ministry's stand against escalating Middle East turmoil
Lebanon News
03:41
Amidst chaos: Foreign Ministry's stand against escalating Middle East turmoil
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More