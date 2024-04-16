UN rights office: Israel still imposing 'unlawful' restrictions on Gaza aid

2024-04-16 | 05:46
UN rights office: Israel still imposing 'unlawful' restrictions on Gaza aid
UN rights office: Israel still imposing 'unlawful' restrictions on Gaza aid

Israel is still imposing "unlawful" restrictions on humanitarian relief for Gaza, the UN rights office said on Tuesday.

"Israel continues to impose unlawful restrictions on the entry and distribution of humanitarian assistance, and to carry out widespread destruction of civilian infrastructure," said Ravina Shamdasani, spokesperson for the UN human rights office, at a press briefing in Geneva.



Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

UN

Rights

Office

Israel

Restrictions

Gaza

Aid

