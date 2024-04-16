Jordan says Netanyahu seeks to draw attention away from Gaza by escalating with Iran

2024-04-16 | 08:31
Jordan says Netanyahu seeks to draw attention away from Gaza by escalating with Iran
Jordan says Netanyahu seeks to draw attention away from Gaza by escalating with Iran

Jordan’s Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said on Tuesday the international community should stop Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from “stealing” attention away from Gaza by escalating his confrontation with Iran.

In remarks during a press conference with his German counterpart in Berlin, Safadi said Iran had responded to the attack against its consulate and had announced that it “did not want to escalate further.”

“We are against escalating. Netanyahu wants to draw attention away from Gaza and focus on his confrontation with Iran,” Safadi added.



