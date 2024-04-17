News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
23
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
26
o
South
25
o
Bekaa
21
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
News
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
23
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
26
o
South
25
o
Bekaa
21
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israeli tanks push back into northern Gaza, warplanes hit Rafah
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-17 | 00:16
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Israeli tanks push back into northern Gaza, warplanes hit Rafah
Israeli tanks pushed back into parts of the northern Gaza Strip on Tuesday which they had left weeks ago, while warplanes conducted air strikes on Rafah, the Palestinians' last refuge in the south of the territory, killing and wounding several people, medics and residents said.
Residents reported an internet outage in the areas of Beit Hanoun and Jabalia in northern Gaza. Tanks advanced into Beit Hanoun and surrounded some schools where displaced families have taken refuge, said the residents and media outlets of the militant Palestinian group Hamas.
"Occupation soldiers ordered all families inside the schools and the nearby houses where the tanks had advanced to evacuate. The soldiers detained many men," one resident of northern Gaza told Reuters via a chat app.
Beit Hanoun, home to 60,000 people, was one of the first areas targeted by Israel's ground offensive in Gaza last October. Heavy bombardment turned most of Beit Hanoun, once known as 'the basket of fruit' because of its orchards, into a ghost town comprising piles of rubble.
Many families who had returned to Beit Hanoun and Jabalia in recent weeks after Israeli forces withdrew, began moving out again on Tuesday because of the new raid, some residents said.
Palestinian health officials said an Israeli strike had killed four people and wounded several others in Rafah, where over half of Gaza's 2.3 million people are sheltering and bracing for a planned Israeli ground offensive into the city, which borders Egypt.
Just before midnight, an Israeli airstrike hit a house in Rafah and killed seven people, including children, and wounded several others, Palestinian health officials said. There was no immediate Israeli comment.
Palestinian health officials and Hamas media said an Israeli airstrike had also killed 11 Palestinians, including children, in the Al-Maghazi refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip. The Israeli military did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
"My brothers were sitting by the door, my brother was injured, and his cousin too, and I lost my son, I do not have a house, nor a husband, nor anything anymore," said Wafaa Issa al-Nouri, whose son Mohammad and husband were killed in the strike.
"He was playing by the door, we didn't do anything, I swear we didn't do anything," she said.
The Hamas-run interior ministry also said an Israeli air strike had hit a police car in the Tuffah district of Gaza City, killing seven police officers.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Tanks
Gaza
Warplanes
Rafah
Hamas
Palestinian
US envoy: Full UN membership will not help Palestinians on statehood
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-12
Hamas: Israeli attack on Rafah continues forced displacement of Palestinians
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-12
Hamas: Israeli attack on Rafah continues forced displacement of Palestinians
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-02
Israel targets Rafah in Gaza as Hamas weighs ceasefire proposal
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-02
Israel targets Rafah in Gaza as Hamas weighs ceasefire proposal
0
Middle East News
2024-01-23
Hamas-affiliated Health Ministry says Israeli tanks are shelling a hospital in Gaza Strip
Middle East News
2024-01-23
Hamas-affiliated Health Ministry says Israeli tanks are shelling a hospital in Gaza Strip
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-15
Israel releases 150 Palestinian detainees from Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-15
Israel releases 150 Palestinian detainees from Gaza
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:06
US envoy: Full UN membership will not help Palestinians on statehood
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:06
US envoy: Full UN membership will not help Palestinians on statehood
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:31
Iranian weapons: Missiles and drones used in the attack on Israel
News Bulletin Reports
12:31
Iranian weapons: Missiles and drones used in the attack on Israel
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
Iranian attack: Israel finalizes response plan
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
Iranian attack: Israel finalizes response plan
0
World News
11:30
Commander: EU's Red Sea naval mission not affected by Iran attack on Israel
World News
11:30
Commander: EU's Red Sea naval mission not affected by Iran attack on Israel
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
14:22
Israeli army detects missile launches from Lebanon
Middle East News
14:22
Israeli army detects missile launches from Lebanon
0
Middle East News
15:58
Israeli army says targeted Radwan Force's Missile Unit Commander
Middle East News
15:58
Israeli army says targeted Radwan Force's Missile Unit Commander
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:16
Israeli tanks push back into northern Gaza, warplanes hit Rafah
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:16
Israeli tanks push back into northern Gaza, warplanes hit Rafah
0
Lebanon News
14:31
Middle East Airlines cancels flights to Dubai due to weather conditions - statement
Lebanon News
14:31
Middle East Airlines cancels flights to Dubai due to weather conditions - statement
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
11:27
Israeli army confirms killing Hezbollah leader in strike in Lebanon
Lebanon News
11:27
Israeli army confirms killing Hezbollah leader in strike in Lebanon
2
Lebanon News
08:21
Breaking: Car targeted on Al-Majbal road in Ain Baal
Lebanon News
08:21
Breaking: Car targeted on Al-Majbal road in Ain Baal
3
Middle East News
14:22
Israeli army detects missile launches from Lebanon
Middle East News
14:22
Israeli army detects missile launches from Lebanon
4
Lebanon News
08:48
Hezbollah announces drone attack on Beit Hillel's missile defense system
Lebanon News
08:48
Hezbollah announces drone attack on Beit Hillel's missile defense system
5
Lebanon News
10:59
AFP source close to Hezbollah: Field Commander in Lebanon killed in an Israeli airstrike
Lebanon News
10:59
AFP source close to Hezbollah: Field Commander in Lebanon killed in an Israeli airstrike
6
Lebanon News
04:36
Ziad Makary to LBCI: Current decisions on Syrian displacement issue more practical than before
Lebanon News
04:36
Ziad Makary to LBCI: Current decisions on Syrian displacement issue more practical than before
7
Middle East News
15:58
Israeli army says targeted Radwan Force's Missile Unit Commander
Middle East News
15:58
Israeli army says targeted Radwan Force's Missile Unit Commander
8
Lebanon News
14:31
Middle East Airlines cancels flights to Dubai due to weather conditions - statement
Lebanon News
14:31
Middle East Airlines cancels flights to Dubai due to weather conditions - statement
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More