Gaza's death toll rises to 33,899 since start of Oct. 7 war
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-17 | 04:38
Gaza's death toll rises to 33,899 since start of Oct. 7 war
The Hamas-affiliated Health Ministry announced on Wednesday an increase in the toll in the Gaza Strip to 33,899 dead since the start of the war between Israel and the movement on the seventh of October.
A statement from the ministry indicated that during the 24 hours until Wednesday morning, "56 martyrs arrived" at hospitals, noting that the total number of casualties has risen to 76,664 wounded due to the war that erupted more than six months ago.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Gaza
Death
Toll
Hamas
Israel
War
October 7
Hospitals
