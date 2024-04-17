Qatari PM: Ceasefire talks in Gaza going through sensitive stage

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-17 | 06:07
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Qatari PM: Ceasefire talks in Gaza going through sensitive stage
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Qatari PM: Ceasefire talks in Gaza going through sensitive stage

Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani said on Wednesday that ceasefire talks in the Gaza Strip and the release of hostages are going through a sensitive stage.

He added that there are attempts to overcome obstacles as much as possible without providing further details.

He pointed out that his country condemns the policy of collective punishment that Israel continues to pursue in the Gaza Strip and the escalation in the West Bank.

Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Qatar

Prime Minister

Ceasefire

Gaza

Israel

War

Obstacles

Gaza's death toll rises to 33,899 since start of Oct. 7 war
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-18

Push for Gaza ceasefire: Israeli negotiating delegation in Qatar faces challenges

LBCI
World News
2024-03-11

Oscars red carpet: Celebrities unite for ceasefire in Israel-Gaza war

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-25

Israeli war cabinet approves delegation to Qatar for Gaza truce talks

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-13

CIA and Mossad leaders, Qatar's Prime Minister, and Egyptian officials gather to discuss Gaza ceasefire

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:38

Gaza's death toll rises to 33,899 since start of Oct. 7 war

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:16

Israeli tanks push back into northern Gaza, warplanes hit Rafah

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:06

US envoy: Full UN membership will not help Palestinians on statehood

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:31

Iranian weapons: Missiles and drones used in the attack on Israel

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-04-02

Belarus holds military drills near borders with Ukraine, EU

LBCI
World News
01:52

US and allies to impose more sanctions on Iran; Israel war cabinet to meet again

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-23

Economic challenges and security concerns: Is Lebanon a safe haven for the wanted?

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-12

"An Insult to Culture": MP Mark Daou Criticizes Minister Mourtada for Opposing Homosexuality Decriminalization Proposal in Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More