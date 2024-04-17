Qatari PM: Ceasefire talks in Gaza going through sensitive stage

Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani said on Wednesday that ceasefire talks in the Gaza Strip and the release of hostages are going through a sensitive stage.



He added that there are attempts to overcome obstacles as much as possible without providing further details.



He pointed out that his country condemns the policy of collective punishment that Israel continues to pursue in the Gaza Strip and the escalation in the West Bank.



Reuters