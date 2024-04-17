Netanyahu rejects 'allegations' of famine in Gaza

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-17 | 08:28
Netanyahu rejects 'allegations' of famine in Gaza
Netanyahu rejects 'allegations' of famine in Gaza

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected on Wednesday "allegations" of famine in Gaza, which has been ravaged by war, during his meeting with the foreign ministers of Britain and Germany.

Netanyahu's office said in a statement that "the Prime Minister rejected the claims of international organizations regarding the famine in Gaza," at a time when relief agencies and the United Nations warned that Gaza is on the brink of famine as Israel continues its war aimed at eliminating Hamas.

