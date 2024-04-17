UN Security Council to vote on Palestinian UN membership on Friday

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-17 | 11:20
High views
UN Security Council to vote on Palestinian UN membership on Friday
UN Security Council to vote on Palestinian UN membership on Friday

The United Nations Security Council is scheduled to vote on Friday on a Palestinian request for full UN membership, said diplomats, a move that Israel's ally the United States is expected to block because it would effectively recognize a Palestinian state.

The 15-member council is due to vote at 3 p.m. (1900 GMT) Friday on a draft resolution that recommends to the 193-member UN General Assembly that "the State of Palestine be admitted to membership of the United Nations," said diplomats.

A council resolution needs at least nine votes in favor and no vetoes by the US, Britain, France, Russia or China to pass. Diplomats say the measure could have the support of up to 13 council members, which would force the US to use its veto.

Reuters
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

United Nations

Security Council

Palestine

Israel

United States

