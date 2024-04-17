News
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
UN Security Council to vote on Palestinian UN membership on Friday
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-17
UN Security Council to vote on Palestinian UN membership on Friday
The United Nations Security Council is scheduled to vote on Friday on a Palestinian request for full UN membership, said diplomats, a move that Israel's ally the United States is expected to block because it would effectively recognize a Palestinian state.
The 15-member council is due to vote at 3 p.m. (1900 GMT) Friday on a draft resolution that recommends to the 193-member UN General Assembly that "the State of Palestine be admitted to membership of the United Nations," said diplomats.
A council resolution needs at least nine votes in favor and no vetoes by the US, Britain, France, Russia or China to pass. Diplomats say the measure could have the support of up to 13 council members, which would force the US to use its veto.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
United Nations
Security Council
Palestine
Israel
United States
