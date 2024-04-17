Israeli army announces entry of UN aid into Gaza through Ashdod Port

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-17 | 13:54
Israeli army announces entry of UN aid into Gaza through Ashdod Port
Israeli army announces entry of UN aid into Gaza through Ashdod Port

The Israeli army announced on Wednesday that quantities of flour from the United Nations World Food Programme entered Gaza after arriving at the port of Ashdod as part of efforts to increase humanitarian aid to the sector.

The army explained in a statement that "eight trucks of flour belonging to the World Food Programme entered the Gaza Strip from the port of Ashdod today (Wednesday)." 

Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

United Nations

World Food Programme

Gaza

Ashdod

