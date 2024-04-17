News
Qatar to 'evaluate' mediation role between Israel and Hamas
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-17 | 14:06
Qatar to 'evaluate' mediation role between Israel and Hamas
Qatar's Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, announced on Wednesday that Doha is in the process of "evaluating" its mediation role between Israel and the Hamas movement over the past months.
The Qatari official stated during a joint press conference with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan in Doha, "Unfortunately, we have seen an 'abuse' of this mediation, employing it for narrow political interests, which prompted Qatar to undertake a comprehensive evaluation of this role," clarifying that "we are now in this stage of evaluating the mediation and also evaluating how the parties are engaging in this mediation."
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Qatar
Mediation
Israel
Hamas
Hakan Fidan
Gaza's death toll rises to 33,899 since start of Oct. 7 war
Israeli tanks push back into northern Gaza, warplanes hit Rafah
