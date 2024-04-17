Qatar to 'evaluate' mediation role between Israel and Hamas

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-17 | 14:06
Qatar to 'evaluate' mediation role between Israel and Hamas

Qatar's Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, announced on Wednesday that Doha is in the process of "evaluating" its mediation role between Israel and the Hamas movement over the past months.

The Qatari official stated during a joint press conference with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan in Doha, "Unfortunately, we have seen an 'abuse' of this mediation, employing it for narrow political interests, which prompted Qatar to undertake a comprehensive evaluation of this role," clarifying that "we are now in this stage of evaluating the mediation and also evaluating how the parties are engaging in this mediation."

AFP 
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Qatar

Mediation

Israel

Hamas

Hakan Fidan

LBCI Next
Gaza's death toll rises to 33,899 since start of Oct. 7 war
Israeli tanks push back into northern Gaza, warplanes hit Rafah
LBCI Previous

