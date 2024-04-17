Qatar to 'evaluate' mediation role between Israel and Hamas

Qatar's Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, announced on Wednesday that Doha is in the process of "evaluating" its mediation role between Israel and the Hamas movement over the past months.



The Qatari official stated during a joint press conference with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan in Doha, "Unfortunately, we have seen an 'abuse' of this mediation, employing it for narrow political interests, which prompted Qatar to undertake a comprehensive evaluation of this role," clarifying that "we are now in this stage of evaluating the mediation and also evaluating how the parties are engaging in this mediation."



AFP