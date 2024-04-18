News
Hamas Health Ministry: Death toll in Gaza rises to 33,970 since the beginning of the war
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-18 | 08:21
Hamas Health Ministry: Death toll in Gaza rises to 33,970 since the beginning of the war
The Hamas Health Ministry announced on Thursday an increase in the death toll in the Gaza Strip to 33,970 since the start of the war.
A statement by the ministry stated that within 24 hours until Thursday morning, 71 martyrs arrived at hospitals, indicating that the total number of injuries has risen to 76,770 casualties due to the war that broke out more than six months ago.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Hamas Health Ministry
Gaza
War
Martyrs
Death Toll
