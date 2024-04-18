Virtual meeting on Thursday between US and Israel regarding Rafah

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-18 | 09:38
High views
Virtual meeting on Thursday between US and Israel regarding Rafah
Virtual meeting on Thursday between US and Israel regarding Rafah

High-ranking American and Israeli officials are set to hold a virtual meeting on Thursday to discuss Israel's plans regarding the city of Rafah in southern Gaza Strip, as Washington explores alternatives to Israeli aggression.

This meeting follows a similar one held on April 1st.

President Joe Biden urged Israel to refrain from launching a large-scale attack on Rafah to avoid further civilian casualties among Palestinians in Gaza, where Palestinian health authorities say more than 33,000 people have been killed in the Israeli assault.

