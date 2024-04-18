US State Department: Humanitarian situation in Gaza remains dire, Israel must do more

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-18 | 14:27
High views
US State Department: Humanitarian situation in Gaza remains dire, Israel must do more
US State Department: Humanitarian situation in Gaza remains dire, Israel must do more

Vedant Patel, Deputy Spokesperson for the US State Department, said on Thursday that the humanitarian situation in Gaza remains dire and that Israel must do more to allow more aid into the territory and coordinate with relief agencies on halting the conflict.

In a press briefing, Patel added, "We are seeing some significant progress in terms of humanitarian aid entering Gaza, but the conditions inside Gaza remain dire and more action is needed. The crisis we are witnessing requires a rapid increase in these efforts."

