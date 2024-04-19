G7 announces its opposition to a large-scale military operation in Rafah

The foreign ministers of the G7 major industrialized nations stated that they will continue to work to prevent escalation between Israel and Iran, following reports of an Israeli attack on Iranian territory.



In a statement issued by the ministers on Friday after a three-day summit on the island of Capri in Italy, they said, ''In light of the reports of the April 19 attacks, we urge all parties to work to prevent further escalation. The G7 will continue to work towards this goal.''



Reuters