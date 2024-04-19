UAE: Full UN membership for Palestine strengthens peace efforts

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-19 | 07:38
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
UAE: Full UN membership for Palestine strengthens peace efforts
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
UAE: Full UN membership for Palestine strengthens peace efforts

The UAE's official news agency reported that the UAE said on Friday that granting Palestine full membership in the United Nations is "an important step to strengthen peace efforts in the region."

The UAE expressed regret over the failure to adopt the Palestinian membership proposal in the United Nations after the Security Council rejected the draft resolution on the matter.

Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

UAE

Palestine

Peace

Efforts

Membership

United Nations

LBCI Next
Hamas official: Israeli aggression on Iran is an escalation against the region
G7 announces its opposition to a large-scale military operation in Rafah
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
07:41

Qatar expresses 'regret' over failure to adopt full UN membership for Palestine

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:03

Lebanese Foreign Ministry regrets lack of consensus on granting full UN Membership to Palestine

LBCI
World News
02:07

US vetoes resolution backing full UN membership for Palestine

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-04-17

Recovery efforts underway as weather conditions stabilize, says UAE Ministry of Interior

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:30

Hamas Health Ministry: Death toll rises to 34,012 since October 7

LBCI
Middle East News
08:17

Hamas official: Israeli aggression on Iran is an escalation against the region

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:44

G7 announces its opposition to a large-scale military operation in Rafah

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:27

US State Department: Humanitarian situation in Gaza remains dire, Israel must do more

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
08:36

Polish Airline cancels Friday flights to Tel Aviv and Beirut

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-31

Gaza's Interior Ministry: Jabalia refugee camp was bombed with six bombs, each weighing a ton of explosives

LBCI
Middle East News
02:16

IAEA confirms 'no damage' occurred in Iranian nuclear facilities

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-04-17

Crew of MSC ship seized by Iran are safe

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More