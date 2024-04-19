News
EU imposes sanctions against violent West Bank settlers
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-19 | 10:48
EU imposes sanctions against violent West Bank settlers
The European Union said on Friday it had agreed to impose sanctions against four people and two entities over violence by Israeli settlers against Palestinians in the West Bank.
The listed entities are Lehava, a radical right-wing Jewish supremacist group, and Hilltop Youth, the European Union Council said in a statement.
Two leading figures of Hilltop Youth, Meir Ettinger and Elisha Yered, are also listed, it added.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
EU
Sanctions
Violent
West Bank
Settlers
