EU imposes sanctions against violent West Bank settlers

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-19 | 10:48
High views
EU imposes sanctions against violent West Bank settlers
0min
EU imposes sanctions against violent West Bank settlers

The European Union said on Friday it had agreed to impose sanctions against four people and two entities over violence by Israeli settlers against Palestinians in the West Bank.

The listed entities are Lehava, a radical right-wing Jewish supremacist group, and Hilltop Youth, the European Union Council said in a statement.

Two leading figures of Hilltop Youth, Meir Ettinger and Elisha Yered, are also listed, it added.


Reuters
