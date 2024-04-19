US slaps sanctions on entities that raised funds for West Bank settlers

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-19 | 10:55
High views
The United States on Friday imposed sanctions on two entities that it said helped raise tens of thousands of dollars for two violent extremists in the West Bank already targeted with US sanctions, the Treasury Department announced in a statement.

Washington had previously sanctioned five settlers and two unauthorized outposts in the West Bank in two rounds of sanctions aimed at punishing ill-behaved Israeli settlers in the occupied West Bank, where Palestinians envisage a future state.

One entity, Mount Hebron Fund, launched an online fundraising campaign that raised $140,000 for settler Yinon Levi, Treasury said, after he was sanctioned on Feb. 1 for leading a group of settlers that assaulted Palestinian and Bedouin civilians, burned their fields and destroyed their property.

It said the second entity, Shlom Asiraich, raised $31,000 on a crowd funding website for David Chai Chasdai, who the United States says initiated and led a riot that included setting vehicles and buildings on fire and causing damage to property in Huwara, resulting in the death of a Palestinian civilian.

“Such acts by these organizations undermine the peace, security, and stability of the West Bank. We will continue to use our tools to hold those responsible accountable," Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo said in the statement.

The Treasury also on Friday designated Ben-Zion Gopstein, founder and leader of the right-wing group Lehava, which opposes Jewish assimilation with non-Jews. Treasury said Lehava’s members “have engaged in violence, including assaults on Palestinian civilians.”



Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

US

Sanctions

Entities

Funds

West Bank

Settlers

LBCI Next
G7 announces its opposition to a large-scale military operation in Rafah
US State Department: Humanitarian situation in Gaza remains dire, Israel must do more
LBCI Previous

