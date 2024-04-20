Turkey, Egypt discuss ways to enhance aid delivery to Gaza

2024-04-20 | 06:37
Turkey, Egypt discuss ways to enhance aid delivery to Gaza
Turkey, Egypt discuss ways to enhance aid delivery to Gaza

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said that he discussed "the serious situation" in Gaza and how to enhance humanitarian aid to the besieged sector by Israel with his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry during their meeting on Saturday, in Istanbul.

Fidan added in a joint press conference with Shoukry, "We discussed more of what we can do to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza, and what can be done in the long term to reach a two-state solution."

Reuters
