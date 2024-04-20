Two killed in ongoing Israeli raid in West Bank

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-20 | 07:43
Two killed in ongoing Israeli raid in West Bank
2min
Two killed in ongoing Israeli raid in West Bank

Israeli forces exchanged fire with Palestinian militants in the occupied West Bank on Saturday on the second day of a raid that has so far left at least two people dead, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

Israeli forces launched the raid on the Nur Shams area, near the Palestinian city of Tulkarm, on Friday. A number of militants were killed and more arrested, the Israeli military said, and at least four soldiers were wounded in fire exchanges.

Tulkarm Brigades group, which includes militants from numerous Palestinian factions, said its fighters were still exchanging fire with Israeli forces on Saturday. At least three drones were seen hovering above Nur Shams, where Israeli military vehicles were massed and bursts of gunfire were heard.

The Palestinian Health Ministry has confirmed the deaths of two people since Friday in Nur Shams, an area that houses 1948 war refugees and their descendants. One fatality was identified by Palestinian sources as a gunman. The second was a 16-year-old schoolboy, according to Palestinian officials.

Violence in the West Bank had already been on the rise before the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza began in October. It has risen further with frequent Israeli raids, Palestinian street attacks, and rampages by Jewish settlers in Palestinian villages.

The West Bank and Gaza are among the territories which the Palestinians seek for an independent state. US-brokered peace talks broke down a decade ago.

Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israeli Forces

Militants

West Bank

Palestinian

Health Ministry

China's foreign minister says admitting Palestinian state to UN is move to rectify injustice
Turkey, Egypt discuss ways to enhance aid delivery to Gaza
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-04-19

Direct strikes between Israel and Iran end, CNN reports

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-04-19

Iranian official: There is no plan for an immediate response to Israel

LBCI
World News
06:11

Zelensky tells NATO: Ukraine needs at least seven Patriot air defense systems

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:43

China's foreign minister says admitting Palestinian state to UN is move to rectify injustice

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

