China's foreign minister says admitting Palestinian state to UN is move to rectify injustice
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-20 | 08:43
China's foreign minister says admitting Palestinian state to UN is move to rectify injustice
China's foreign minister Wang Yi on Saturday said efforts to admit a Palestinian state into the United Nations were a move to rectify a prolonged injustice, state media Xinhua reported.
He made the comments at a joint press conference with his Papua New Guinea counterpart during a visit to country.
The United States on Thursday effectively stopped the UN from recognizing a Palestinian state by casting a veto in the Security Council to deny Palestinians full membership of the world body.
"A prompt admission of Palestine into the United Nations is a move to rectify a prolonged historical injustice," Xinhua quoted Wang as saying.
Reuters
