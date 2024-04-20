China's foreign minister says admitting Palestinian state to UN is move to rectify injustice

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-20 | 08:43
High views
China&#39;s foreign minister says admitting Palestinian state to UN is move to rectify injustice
0min
China's foreign minister says admitting Palestinian state to UN is move to rectify injustice

China's foreign minister Wang Yi on Saturday said efforts to admit a Palestinian state into the United Nations were a move to rectify a prolonged injustice, state media Xinhua reported.

He made the comments at a joint press conference with his Papua New Guinea counterpart during a visit to country.

The United States on Thursday effectively stopped the UN from recognizing a Palestinian state by casting a veto in the Security Council to deny Palestinians full membership of the world body.

"A prompt admission of Palestine into the United Nations is a move to rectify a prolonged historical injustice," Xinhua quoted Wang as saying.



Reuters
