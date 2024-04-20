Abbas: Palestinians to reconsider US ties after veto of bid for full UN membership

2024-04-20 | 09:38
Abbas: Palestinians to reconsider US ties after veto of bid for full UN membership

The Palestinian Authority will reconsider bilateral relations with the US after Washington vetoed a Palestinian request for full United Nations membership, President Mahmoud Abbas said in an interview with the official WAFA news agency.


