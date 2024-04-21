'Mass casualties' in Gaza: Women and children among victims, Civil Defense reports

On Sunday, the spokesperson for Civil Defense in Gaza confirmed that Israeli forces "bulldoze dozens of bodies and bury them before withdrawing from any area in the Gaza Strip."



The spokesperson affirmed that the majority of the victims of mass graves and hospital raids are women and children.



Additionally, the spokesperson added that 2,000 Palestinians have disappeared after Israeli forces withdrew from several areas in the Gaza Strip.





On Saturday, the Palestinian Civil Defense confirmed that teams in Khan Yunis retrieved 50 bodies of individuals from various groups and ages, "who were collected by [Israeli] occupying forces and buried collectively inside the Nasser Medical Complex."



It added: "Our teams are still continuing the search and retrieval operations [...] in the coming days as there are still a large number of them."



These recent developments come at a time of increased tension in the Gaza Strip, as the toll of ongoing Israeli targeting has surpassed 34,000 individuals martyred, according to the latest report published by the Gaza Ministry of Health.