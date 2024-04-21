Israeli army: Two Palestinians attacked soldiers in the West Bank

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-21 | 04:47
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israeli army: Two Palestinians attacked soldiers in the West Bank
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Israeli army: Two Palestinians attacked soldiers in the West Bank

Two Palestinian attackers tried to shoot and stab Israeli soldiers in the occupied West Bank on Sunday and the soldiers responded with live fire, the military said. Israel's Army Radio said one of the attackers was killed.

"One of the terrorists attempted to stab [...] soldiers that were in the area, who responded with live fire and neutralized him," the military said. "At the same time, the other terrorist opened fire at the soldiers, who responded with live fire and neutralized him too."

A Reuters cameraman saw a body at the scene of the incident - a junction near the Palestinian city of Hebron.

There was no immediate comment from Palestinian officials.

Violence in the West Bank, already on the rise before the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza, has escalated since with frequent army raids on militant groups, rampages by Jewish settlers in Palestinian villages and Palestinian street attacks.

On Saturday, Israeli forces killed 14 Palestinians during a raid in the West Bank, while an ambulance driver was killed as he went to pick up wounded from a separate attack by violent Jewish settlers, Palestinian authorities said.

Israeli forces began an extended raid in the early hours of Friday in the Nur Shams area, near the flashpoint Palestinian city of Tulkarm and exchanged fire with armed fighters well into Saturday.

Thousands of Palestinians have been arrested and hundreds killed during regular operations in the West Bank by Israeli army and police since the start of the Gaza war on Oct. 7, mostly members of armed groups, but also stone-throwing youths and uninvolved civilians.

Reuters
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

West Bank

Palestinian

Attackers

Israel

Soldiers

LBCI Next
Gaza Health Ministry reveals: 34,097 martyrs and 76,980 injuries in 198 days of Israeli attacks
'Mass casualties' in Gaza: Women and children among victims, Civil Defense reports
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-04-15

Israeli settlers kill Palestinians in occupied West Bank, says mayor

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-12

Israeli forces kill two Palestinians in the West Bank

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-30

Palestinian teen shot dead during Israeli West Bank raid

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-20

Israeli strike in West Bank kills three Palestinian fighters

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:57

Gaza Health Ministry reveals: 34,097 martyrs and 76,980 injuries in 198 days of Israeli attacks

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:06

'Mass casualties' in Gaza: Women and children among victims, Civil Defense reports

LBCI
Middle East News
00:48

Iran downplays significance of response attributed to Israel as Gaza war continues

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:20

Over 14 Palestinians killed in West Bank violence

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-08-10

Russian army announces 'enhancement of positions' on frontline in Northeast Ukraine

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-03-22

Egypt frees last of Al Jazeera journalists it had detained

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-15

Refugee file in focus: Cyprus joins Lebanon in refugee crisis efforts ahead of Brussels Conference

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-16

Behind the Veil of Secrecy: The Israeli Skin Bank and Controversies Surrounding Organ Harvesting

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:24

After the rain: Dubai's response to climate challenges raises concerns for Lebanon's next winter

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:21

Military alert in northern Israel: Concerns mount over Iran's proxies as Israeli defense systems prove inadequate

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:53

Unveiling Lebanese leaders: Meet Lebanon's entries in Forbes Middle East's 'Top 30 Asset Managers 2024' list

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:23

TotalEnergies' report delay: Lebanon presses TotalEnergies for report on oil exploration

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:20

Security and support in the South: French-Lebanese military meeting in Paris focuses on Lebanese army needs

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:10

Turkey: Ending Israel's occupation of Palestinian territories is 'first priority'

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:38

Breaking: Israeli airstrike hits Naqoura, reports NNA

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:19

Shelling from Lebanon hits Western Galilee: Israeli Channel 12 reports

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More