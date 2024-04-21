Gaza Health Ministry reveals: 34,097 martyrs and 76,980 injuries in 198 days of Israeli attacks

On Sunday, the Gaza Ministry of Health issued its latest report, detailing the number of individuals martyred and wounded due to the ongoing Israeli attacks, marking the 198th day of aggression in the Gaza Strip.



The report revealed that the toll of Israeli attacks has risen to 34,097 martyrs and 76,980 injuries since October 7th.



Additionally, the Health Ministry stated that the "Israeli occupation committed five massacres against families in the Gaza Strip, resulting in 48 martyrs and 79 injuries admitted to hospitals during the past 24 hours."