Gaza Health Ministry reveals: 34,097 martyrs and 76,980 injuries in 198 days of Israeli attacks

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-21 | 05:57
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Gaza Health Ministry reveals: 34,097 martyrs and 76,980 injuries in 198 days of Israeli attacks
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Gaza Health Ministry reveals: 34,097 martyrs and 76,980 injuries in 198 days of Israeli attacks

On Sunday, the Gaza Ministry of Health issued its latest report, detailing the number of individuals martyred and wounded due to the ongoing Israeli attacks, marking the 198th day of aggression in the Gaza Strip.

The report revealed that the toll of Israeli attacks has risen to 34,097 martyrs and 76,980 injuries since October 7th.

Additionally, the Health Ministry stated that the "Israeli occupation committed five massacres against families in the Gaza Strip, resulting in 48 martyrs and 79 injuries admitted to hospitals during the past 24 hours."
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Gaza

Health Ministry

Death

Toll

Israel

Attacks

Gaza Strip

Israeli army: Two Palestinians attacked soldiers in the West Bank
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-22

Gaza's death toll exceeds 32,000 due to Israeli attacks: Health Ministry

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-21

Gaza Health Ministry: Death toll from Israeli attacks reaches 31,988 martyrs since October 7th

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-11

Hamas Health Ministry: The death toll from Israeli attacks rises to 31,112 since the start of the war in Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-17

Gaza's death toll stands at 28,858 due to Israeli attacks: Health Ministry

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:47

Israeli army: Two Palestinians attacked soldiers in the West Bank

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:06

'Mass casualties' in Gaza: Women and children among victims, Civil Defense reports

LBCI
Middle East News
00:48

Iran downplays significance of response attributed to Israel as Gaza war continues

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:20

Over 14 Palestinians killed in West Bank violence

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-08-10

Russian army announces 'enhancement of positions' on frontline in Northeast Ukraine

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-03-22

Egypt frees last of Al Jazeera journalists it had detained

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-15

Refugee file in focus: Cyprus joins Lebanon in refugee crisis efforts ahead of Brussels Conference

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-16

Behind the Veil of Secrecy: The Israeli Skin Bank and Controversies Surrounding Organ Harvesting

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:24

After the rain: Dubai's response to climate challenges raises concerns for Lebanon's next winter

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:21

Military alert in northern Israel: Concerns mount over Iran's proxies as Israeli defense systems prove inadequate

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:53

Unveiling Lebanese leaders: Meet Lebanon's entries in Forbes Middle East's 'Top 30 Asset Managers 2024' list

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:23

TotalEnergies' report delay: Lebanon presses TotalEnergies for report on oil exploration

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:20

Security and support in the South: French-Lebanese military meeting in Paris focuses on Lebanese army needs

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:10

Turkey: Ending Israel's occupation of Palestinian territories is 'first priority'

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:38

Breaking: Israeli airstrike hits Naqoura, reports NNA

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:19

Shelling from Lebanon hits Western Galilee: Israeli Channel 12 reports

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More