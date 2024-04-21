Hamas: New US military aid to Israel is a 'green light for aggression'

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-21 | 08:18
High views
0min
Hamas: New US military aid to Israel is a 'green light for aggression'

On Sunday, Hamas condemned the US House of Representatives' approval of new military aid to Israel worth billions of dollars, considering it a 'green light for aggression' against Palestinians.

In a statement, the movement said this military assistance, approved on Saturday, is 'in violation of international law' and is considered a "license and green light for the extremist Zionist government to continue its brutal aggression against our people."

Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Hamas

Israel

War

United States

Military Assistance

Aid

