Netanyahu vows to increase 'military pressure' on Hamas in 'coming days'

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-21 | 10:57
Netanyahu vows to increase 'military pressure' on Hamas in 'coming days'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday vowed to increase 'military pressure' on Hamas 'in the coming days' to secure the release of hostages held in the Gaza Strip.

In a video statement on the eve of the Jewish Passover, Netanyahu said, "We will inflict additional and painful strikes. In the coming days, we will increase the military and political pressure on Hamas because this is the only way we have to free the hostages." 

The prime minister has been hinting at a ground attack on Rafah in the southernmost part of Gaza, where more than 1.5 million people have sought refuge, emphasizing the need to eliminate the last major stronghold of the Islamic Resistance Movement in the region.

AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Hamas

Ground Attack

Rafah

Military

Pressure

Palestine

War

