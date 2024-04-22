News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
23
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
24
o
South
23
o
Bekaa
26
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
23
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
24
o
South
23
o
Bekaa
26
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Netanyahu says he will fight any sanctions on army battalions
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-22 | 00:12
High views
Share
Share
4
min
Netanyahu says he will fight any sanctions on army battalions
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday he would fight against sanctions being imposed on any Israeli military units for alleged rights violations after media reports said Washington was planning such a step.
Axios news site on Saturday reported that Washington was planning to impose sanctions on Israel's Netzah Yehuda battalion, which has operated in the occupied West Bank, though the Israeli military said it was not aware of any such measures.
On Friday, the United States announced a series of sanctions linked to Israeli settlers in the West Bank, in the latest sign of growing US frustration with the policies of Netanyahu, whose coalition government relies on settler parties.
"If anyone thinks they can impose sanctions on a unit of the Israeli Army, I will fight it with all my strength," Netanyahu said in a statement.
Israeli war cabinet minister Benny Gantz, a centrist former armed forces chief, said in a statement on Sunday that he spoke with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and asked him to reconsider the matter.
The State Department said Blinken spoke with Gantz and Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant about Israel's security, efforts to ensure the conflict in Gaza does not spread, and the need for an immediate ceasefire and increased flow of humanitarian aid to civilians in Gaza. The US statements did not mention sanctions.
Gantz said any such sanctions would be a mistake because they would harm Israel's legitimacy during a time of war and that they were unjustified because Israel has an independent justice system and a military that keeps international law.
Blinken on Friday said he had made "determinations" regarding accusations that Israel violated a set of US laws that prohibit providing military assistance to individuals or security force units that commit gross violations of human rights.
Earlier this week, the Pro Publica investigative news organization reported that a special State Department panel known as the Israel Leahy Vetting Forum had recommended months ago to Blinken that multiple Israeli military and police units be disqualified from receiving US aid, after allegations of human rights violations.
The incidents that were the subject of allegations took place in the West Bank and mostly occurred before Israel's war with Hamas in Gaza began on Oct. 7, the outlet said.
Before the Gaza war, violence had already been on the rise in the West Bank, land that the Palestinians seek for a state, and it has risen since with frequent Israeli raids, Palestinian street attacks, and settler rampages in Palestinian villages.
The Israeli military said the Netzah Yehuda battalion is an active combat unit that operates according to the principles of international law.
"Following publications about sanctions against the battalion, the Israeli army is not aware of the issue," the military said. "If a decision is made on the matter it will be reviewed. The Israeli army works and will continue to work to investigate any unusual event in a practical manner and according to law,"
In 2022, Netzah Yehuda's battalion commander was reprimanded and two officers were dismissed over the death of an elderly Palestinian-American whom the unit's soldiers had detained in the West Bank, an incident that stirred concern in Washington.
There have been several other incidents in recent years, some captured on video, in which Netzah Yehuda soldiers were accused of or charged with abusing Palestinian detainees.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Benjamin Netanyahu
Prime Minister
Yoav Gallant
Gaza
War
Sanctions
Ceasefire
Next
Biden condemns 'anti-Semitism' on campuses as pro-Palestinian protests continue in Columbia
Netanyahu vows to increase 'military pressure' on Hamas in 'coming days'
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-03-11
Oscars red carpet: Celebrities unite for ceasefire in Israel-Gaza war
World News
2024-03-11
Oscars red carpet: Celebrities unite for ceasefire in Israel-Gaza war
0
Middle East News
09:21
Israeli Army unaware of any US sanctions on Netzah Yehuda military unit
Middle East News
09:21
Israeli Army unaware of any US sanctions on Netzah Yehuda military unit
0
Middle East News
2024-04-21
Iran downplays significance of response attributed to Israel as Gaza war continues
Middle East News
2024-04-21
Iran downplays significance of response attributed to Israel as Gaza war continues
0
World News
2024-04-17
US and allies to impose more sanctions on Iran; Israel war cabinet to meet again
World News
2024-04-17
US and allies to impose more sanctions on Iran; Israel war cabinet to meet again
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:42
Hamas Health Ministry: Death toll in Gaza rises to 34,151 since the start of the war
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:42
Hamas Health Ministry: Death toll in Gaza rises to 34,151 since the start of the war
0
Middle East News
05:06
Israeli police: Two injured in Jerusalem car ramming attack
Middle East News
05:06
Israeli police: Two injured in Jerusalem car ramming attack
0
World News
02:28
Biden condemns 'anti-Semitism' on campuses as pro-Palestinian protests continue in Columbia
World News
02:28
Biden condemns 'anti-Semitism' on campuses as pro-Palestinian protests continue in Columbia
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:57
Netanyahu vows to increase 'military pressure' on Hamas in 'coming days'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:57
Netanyahu vows to increase 'military pressure' on Hamas in 'coming days'
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-20
Security and support in the South: French-Lebanese military meeting in Paris focuses on Lebanese army needs
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-20
Security and support in the South: French-Lebanese military meeting in Paris focuses on Lebanese army needs
0
Lebanon News
2024-02-26
Israeli army says it bombed Hezbollah's air defenses in Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-02-26
Israeli army says it bombed Hezbollah's air defenses in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-13
Beirut Airport: No flight cancellations yet, confirms civil aviation director
Lebanon News
2024-04-13
Beirut Airport: No flight cancellations yet, confirms civil aviation director
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-20
Military alert in northern Israel: Concerns mount over Iran's proxies as Israeli defense systems prove inadequate
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-20
Military alert in northern Israel: Concerns mount over Iran's proxies as Israeli defense systems prove inadequate
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
10:06
Gantz states: 'Urgent attention' needed on Lebanese front; decisive moment approaching on Northern border
Lebanon News
10:06
Gantz states: 'Urgent attention' needed on Lebanese front; decisive moment approaching on Northern border
2
Lebanon News
00:59
Hezbollah downs Israeli drone in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
00:59
Hezbollah downs Israeli drone in southern Lebanon
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:00
Israeli Cabinet Discusses Prisoner Exchange Amidst Intelligence Concerns
News Bulletin Reports
12:00
Israeli Cabinet Discusses Prisoner Exchange Amidst Intelligence Concerns
4
Middle East News
00:03
Rockets fired from Iraq towards US military base in Syria
Middle East News
00:03
Rockets fired from Iraq towards US military base in Syria
5
News Bulletin Reports
11:42
Challenges in US-Iran Relations: New Sanctions on Iran's Oil Sector
News Bulletin Reports
11:42
Challenges in US-Iran Relations: New Sanctions on Iran's Oil Sector
6
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:12
Netanyahu says he will fight any sanctions on army battalions
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:12
Netanyahu says he will fight any sanctions on army battalions
7
Middle East News
00:50
Iraq's Kataib Hezbollah announces resumption of attacks on US forces
Middle East News
00:50
Iraq's Kataib Hezbollah announces resumption of attacks on US forces
8
Lebanon News
07:00
Patriarch Al-Rahi calls on Lebanese officials to work towards a 'unified national goal'
Lebanon News
07:00
Patriarch Al-Rahi calls on Lebanese officials to work towards a 'unified national goal'
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More