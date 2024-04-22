Hamas Health Ministry: Death toll in Gaza rises to 34,151 since the start of the war

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-22 | 05:42
0min
The Hamas Health Ministry announced on Monday that the death toll in the Gaza Strip has risen to 34,151 since the start of the war.

A ministry statement said that in the 24 hours up to Monday morning, 54 martyrs were brought to hospitals, noting that the total number of injured had risen to 77,084 as a result of the war that began more than six months ago.

AFP
