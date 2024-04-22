Israel arrests Palestinian in connection with killing of Israeli shepherd in West Bank

The Israeli army announced on Monday the arrest of a Palestinian suspected of involvement in the killing of an Israeli shepherd, an incident that led to an escalation of violence in the northern West Bank during this month.



The Israeli settler, Benjamin Achimeir (14 years old), went missing near the village of al-Mughayyir on April 12 while tending to his sheep, which returned to his farm without him near Ramallah.



His body was later found in a nearby location.



In a statement, the army said it "arrested Ahmed Dawabsha (21 years old) from the village of Duma in a nighttime operation carried out by the Shin Bet, the police, and the Israeli army."



It added that "during the initial investigation, Dawabsha said he was involved in the attack that led to the boy's death."