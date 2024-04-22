Israeli army's central region commander plans to end his service in August: Al Jazeera reports

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-22 | 10:28
Israeli army's central region commander plans to end his service in August: Al Jazeera reports
Israeli army's central region commander plans to end his service in August: Al Jazeera reports

Al Jazeera reported on Monday that the commander of the central region in the Israeli army has informed the chief of staff of his desire to end his service in August.
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Army

Service

Netanyahu says he will fight any sanctions on army battalions
Netanyahu vows to increase 'military pressure' on Hamas in 'coming days'
