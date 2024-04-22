Pro-Palestinian protesters arrested at Yale

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-22 | 11:21
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Pro-Palestinian protesters arrested at Yale
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Pro-Palestinian protesters arrested at Yale

Dozens of people were taken into custody during a pro-Palestinian demonstration at Yale University on Monday, hours after Columbia canceled in-person classes to deescalate tensions on its New York campus, where police cracked down on a tent encampment last week.

Demonstrators on Monday blocked traffic around Yale's campus in New Haven, Connecticut, demanding the school divest from military weapons manufacturers, prompting police to make arrests, video footage aired on social media showed.

More than 40 people were apprehended by police, according to the Yale Daily News, a student-run news site. Yale University officials could not be reached for comment.

Protests at Yale, Columbia and other university campuses across the nation began in response to the latest escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, which began on October 7 with a deadly cross-border raid by Hamas Islamist militants and Israel's fierce response in the Gaza enclave controlled by Hamas.



Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates 

World News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Palestinian

Protesters

Arrested

Yale

LBCI Next
Netanyahu says he will fight any sanctions on army battalions
Netanyahu vows to increase 'military pressure' on Hamas in 'coming days'
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:28

Israel arrests Palestinian in connection with killing of Israeli shepherd in West Bank

LBCI
World News
04:41

Three Germans arrested on suspicion of spying for China

LBCI
World News
02:28

Biden condemns 'anti-Semitism' on campuses as pro-Palestinian protests continue in Columbia

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-21

Israeli army: Two Palestinians attacked soldiers in the West Bank

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:38

US report says Israel's war in Gaza negatively impacted human rights situation

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:16

Israel should declare victory over Hamas, US officials suggest: The New York Times

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:21

About 200 bodies retrieved from mass graves in Gaza since Saturday

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:40

Beyond borders: How the northern front became Israel's greatest 'dilemma'

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-14

Why have Iranian oil exports tripled in the past three years?

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-03

UNIFIL engages with authorities to prevent tensions over tents near Blue Line

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-17

Israeli warplanes strike agricultural land near Baalbek: Three missiles launched

LBCI
Middle East News
03:41

Israeli military intelligence head resigns on Monday

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More