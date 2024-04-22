News
About 200 bodies retrieved from mass graves in Gaza since Saturday
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-22 | 13:21
About 200 bodies retrieved from mass graves in Gaza since Saturday
The Palestinian Civil Defense reported on Monday that about 200 bodies of individuals killed by Israeli forces and buried in mass graves at the Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Yunis city in the Gaza Strip have been retrieved in the last three days.
Mahmoud Basal, the spokesperson for the Civil Defense in Gaza, told Agence France-Presse, "The Civil Defense efforts are ongoing until now in the process of recovering the martyrs' bodies from inside the Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Yunis. Our teams have retrieved about 200 martyrs since Saturday."
Two other officials in Gaza told AFP that 283 bodies have been retrieved since Saturday, while the Israeli army has not yet made any comments.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Palestine
Civil Defense
Israel
Mass Graves
Nasser Medical Complex
Khan Yunis
Gaza Strip
