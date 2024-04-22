Israel should declare victory over Hamas, US officials suggest: The New York Times

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-22 | 14:16
High views
Israel should declare victory over Hamas, US officials suggest: The New York Times

In a recent article, the American daily newspaper, The New York Times reported, citing US officials: "Israel should declare victory over Hamas and move to a different kind of fight [...] that targets senior Hamas leaders."
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Hamas

Victory

Gaza

War

Biden condemns 'anti-Semitism' on campuses as pro-Palestinian protests continue in Columbia
Netanyahu says he will fight any sanctions on army battalions
