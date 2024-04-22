News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
22
o
Keserwan
22
o
North
22
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
17
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
22
o
Keserwan
22
o
North
22
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
17
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
US report says Israel's war in Gaza negatively impacted human rights situation
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-22 | 14:38
High views
Share
Share
2
min
US report says Israel's war in Gaza negatively impacted human rights situation
The war between Israel and Hamas that has killed tens of thousands of Palestinians in Gaza and resulted in a severe humanitarian crisis has had "a significant negative impact" on the human rights situation in the country, the US State Department said in its annual report on Monday.
Significant human rights issues include credible reports of arbitrary or unlawful killings, enforced disappearance, torture and unjustified arrests of journalists among others, said the State Department's 2023 Country Reports on Human Rights Practices.
The report added that the Israeli government has taken some credible steps to identify and punish the officials who may have been involved in those abuses.
Israel's military conduct has come under increasing scrutiny as its forces have killed 34,000 Palestinians in Gaza, according to the enclave's health authorities, many of them civilians and children. The Israeli-occupied Gaza Strip has been reduced to a wasteland, and extreme food shortages have prompted fears of famine.
Israel launched its assault in response to a Hamas attack on Oct. 7, in which Israel says 1,200 people were killed.
Rights groups have flagged numerous incidents of civilian harm during the Israeli army's offensive in Gaza, as well as raised alarm about rising violence in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, where Palestinian Health Ministry records show Israeli forces or settlers have killed at least 460 Palestinians since Oct. 7. But so far the Biden administration has said it has not found Israel in breach of international law.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
World News
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Gaza
War
Israel
Hamas
Palestinians
Crisis
State Department
Next
Israeli police: Two injured in Jerusalem car ramming attack
Biden condemns 'anti-Semitism' on campuses as pro-Palestinian protests continue in Columbia
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-03-25
Trump describes Hamas' Oct 7 attack as 'horrible,' but says Israel should 'wrap up' Gaza war
World News
2024-03-25
Trump describes Hamas' Oct 7 attack as 'horrible,' but says Israel should 'wrap up' Gaza war
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-11
Hamas warns against aid cooperation with Israel amid Gaza war
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-11
Hamas warns against aid cooperation with Israel amid Gaza war
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-11
Hamas Health Ministry: The death toll from Israeli attacks rises to 31,112 since the start of the war in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-11
Hamas Health Ministry: The death toll from Israeli attacks rises to 31,112 since the start of the war in Gaza
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-08
Gaza war goals: Israel blames Hamas for stalling prisoner exchange amid Cairo's deal proposal
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-08
Gaza war goals: Israel blames Hamas for stalling prisoner exchange amid Cairo's deal proposal
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:44
Israel yet to show evidence UNRWA staff are members of 'terrorist groups,' report says
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:44
Israel yet to show evidence UNRWA staff are members of 'terrorist groups,' report says
0
World News
00:06
Pro-Palestinian protesters arrested at top US universities
World News
00:06
Pro-Palestinian protesters arrested at top US universities
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:28
US State Department says: Hamas has 'changed' its demands in hostage talks
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:28
US State Department says: Hamas has 'changed' its demands in hostage talks
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:01
Blinken: US' investigating alleged Israeli human rights violations in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:01
Blinken: US' investigating alleged Israeli human rights violations in Gaza
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-21
Challenges in US-Iran Relations: New Sanctions on Iran's Oil Sector
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-21
Challenges in US-Iran Relations: New Sanctions on Iran's Oil Sector
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-21
Balancing Act: US-Israel Relations Amid Sanctions and Aid Disputes
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-21
Balancing Act: US-Israel Relations Amid Sanctions and Aid Disputes
0
Middle East News
03:41
Israeli military intelligence head resigns on Monday
Middle East News
03:41
Israeli military intelligence head resigns on Monday
0
World News
2024-04-03
Relief workers' bodies have been transferred to their representatives and are en route to Cairo
World News
2024-04-03
Relief workers' bodies have been transferred to their representatives and are en route to Cairo
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:34
Unprecedented situation: Lebanon moves closer to IMF deal with BDL modernization
News Bulletin Reports
12:34
Unprecedented situation: Lebanon moves closer to IMF deal with BDL modernization
2
Lebanon News
04:54
Israeli forces launch operation after Hezbollah downs drone
Lebanon News
04:54
Israeli forces launch operation after Hezbollah downs drone
3
Lebanon News
10:41
Macron holds phone call with Netanyahu, urges Gaza ceasefire and Israel-Lebanon border stability
Lebanon News
10:41
Macron holds phone call with Netanyahu, urges Gaza ceasefire and Israel-Lebanon border stability
4
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:16
Israel should declare victory over Hamas, US officials suggest: The New York Times
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:16
Israel should declare victory over Hamas, US officials suggest: The New York Times
5
Lebanon News
15:57
GCC stands firm: Support for stability in Lebanon
Lebanon News
15:57
GCC stands firm: Support for stability in Lebanon
6
Middle East News
03:41
Israeli military intelligence head resigns on Monday
Middle East News
03:41
Israeli military intelligence head resigns on Monday
7
Lebanon News
09:42
Ministry of Education and Higher Education sets exam dates for Intermediate Certificate (Brevet) and Baccalaureate Certificates in 2024
Lebanon News
09:42
Ministry of Education and Higher Education sets exam dates for Intermediate Certificate (Brevet) and Baccalaureate Certificates in 2024
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:40
Beyond borders: How the northern front became Israel's greatest 'dilemma'
News Bulletin Reports
12:40
Beyond borders: How the northern front became Israel's greatest 'dilemma'
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More