Blinken: US' investigating alleged Israeli human rights violations in Gaza

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-22 | 15:01
High views
Blinken: US&#39; investigating alleged Israeli human rights violations in Gaza
Blinken: US' investigating alleged Israeli human rights violations in Gaza

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday that the United States is investigating allegations of Israeli human rights violations in its operations against Hamas in Gaza.

In unveiling the State Department's annual human rights report, Blinken denied any double standards in US criteria regarding Israel and human rights.

Blinken told reporters, "Do we have a double standard? The answer is no."

Reuters
 
