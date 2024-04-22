US State Department says: Hamas has 'changed' its demands in hostage talks

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-22 | 15:28
High views
US State Department says: Hamas has 'changed' its demands in hostage talks
US State Department says: Hamas has 'changed' its demands in hostage talks

US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said on Monday that Hamas "changed its demands" in hostage negotiations with Israel through the mediation of Egypt and Qatar.

Miller added in a press conference that the United States will continue to press for a cessation of hostilities in Gaza and reach an agreement to release the hostages held by the movement following the October 7th attack.

Reuters
 
