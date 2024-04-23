Qatar's foreign ministry spokesperson: As long as Qatar's mediation efforts continue, there is no justification to end the presence of Hamas' political bureau in Doha

2024-04-23 | 06:49
Qatar&#39;s foreign ministry spokesperson: As long as Qatar&#39;s mediation efforts continue, there is no justification to end the presence of Hamas&#39; political bureau in Doha
Qatar's foreign ministry spokesperson: As long as Qatar's mediation efforts continue, there is no justification to end the presence of Hamas' political bureau in Doha

On Tuesday, the Qatari foreign ministry spokesperson, Majed al-Ansari, stated that "there is no justification to end the presence of the Hamas political bureau in Doha as long as Qatar's mediation efforts continue."
